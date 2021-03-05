Stakinglab (LABX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Stakinglab token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $1,386.57 and approximately $1.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded down 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00018846 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000838 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000578 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Stakinglab

LABX is a token. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 tokens and its circulating supply is 405,158 tokens. The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.