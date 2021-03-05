Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Short Interest Update

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 445,600 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the January 28th total of 282,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

STN traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.79. 830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Stantec has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1319 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STN. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

