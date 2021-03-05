Starbase (STAR) Reaches Market Cap of $735,473.59

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 185.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Starbase token can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 419.2% against the dollar. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $735,473.59 and $3,411.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00056811 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.71 or 0.00755859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00025770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00031368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00059117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00042741 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.