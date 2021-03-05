Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,028,499 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Starbucks worth $110,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after acquiring an additional 630,989 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after purchasing an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after purchasing an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $649,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $769,381,000 after purchasing an additional 438,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $106.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.54. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $110.47. The company has a market capitalization of $124.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

