STASIS EURO (EURS) Market Cap Reaches $57.11 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $57.11 million and approximately $253,273.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00002482 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.80 or 0.00754562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00026000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00031324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00059245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00042825 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

