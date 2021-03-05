State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 157.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,242 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,337 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Matador Resources worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $74,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The business had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, MKM Partners cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

