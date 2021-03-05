State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brady during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Brady by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Brady during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Brady during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $53.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average of $46.51. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Sidoti began coverage on Brady in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brady presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,687.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $74,401.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,629 shares of company stock valued at $4,336,256 in the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

