State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.48 Million Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Wolverine World Wide worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $37.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average is $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,527.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,192 shares of company stock worth $225,182 in the last quarter. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.64.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

