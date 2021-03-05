State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.50 Million Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Hancock Whitney worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $320.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.07 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

