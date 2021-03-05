State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.54 Million Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Integer worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the third quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 29.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 11.5% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

ITGR opened at $90.06 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $93.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.