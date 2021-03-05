State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 2,340 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IIPR. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $182.16 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $222.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 458.27, a current ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.74 and a 200-day moving average of $158.18.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

