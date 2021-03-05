State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 3,141 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of Minerals Technologies worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,797,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,876,000 after purchasing an additional 180,892 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after purchasing an additional 294,327 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 174,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $986,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,383,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Jones sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $186,347.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,120.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,422. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Minerals Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.28 and a 12 month high of $75.41.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.73%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.