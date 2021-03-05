State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,070 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 976.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 67,791 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter worth approximately $629,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 8.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BankUnited by 13.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of BKU opened at $42.80 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.34.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $228.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. Analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.