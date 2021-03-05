State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,840 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Onto Innovation worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $217,087,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,882,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,401,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $60,164,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,261,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.32 and a 12-month high of $66.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average is $47.70.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 145,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $8,837,760.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,315,100.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $506,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,069.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,101 shares of company stock worth $12,525,106. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

