StatSure Diagnostic Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SSUR) Short Interest Update

StatSure Diagnostic Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SSUR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the January 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSUR remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850. StatSure Diagnostic Systems has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14.

About StatSure Diagnostic Systems

StatSure Diagnostic Systems, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets rapid in-vitro assays for use in the detection of infectious diseases and other conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers SURE CHECK HIV 1/2 and Clearview Complete HIV 1/ 2 tests, which are single-use diagnostic tests for visual detection of antibodies to HIV 1 and HIV 2.

