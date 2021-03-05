Status (SNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $290.63 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. In the last seven days, Status has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $290.63 million and approximately $19.60 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00056449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.26 or 0.00745970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008665 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00026436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00031566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00060445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00043053 BTC.

About Status

Status (SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Status Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

