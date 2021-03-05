Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the January 28th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 690,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MITO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 226,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,656. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $79.27 million, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 2.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 478,903 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

