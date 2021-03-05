Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stake Lessened by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,727 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.11% of Steel Dynamics worth $8,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,496,000 after buying an additional 5,625,748 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 366.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,010 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 109.4% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,707,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after buying an additional 1,414,449 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,358,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,049,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $45.24.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLD. Credit Suisse Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

