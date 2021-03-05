Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Purchases $35,748.93 in Stock

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) SVP Gordon A. Walker bought 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $35,748.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Steel Partners stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $13.35. 44,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,796. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $336.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.90.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Steel Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLP. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 58,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 606,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 349,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

