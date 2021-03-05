Steem Dollars (SBD) Price Hits $6.28

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.28 or 0.00012890 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $39.37 million and approximately $7.55 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,718.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $497.47 or 0.01021115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.86 or 0.00371231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00031259 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000644 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002899 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,268,984 coins. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

