Steem Price Reaches $0.41 on Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Steem has a market capitalization of $154.64 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,356.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.64 or 0.01025503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.86 or 0.00373465 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00031631 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002561 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 393,449,996 coins and its circulating supply is 376,475,902 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official website is steem.com

Steem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

