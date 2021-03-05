Stellar Trading Up 3.2% This Week (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $9.04 billion and approximately $987.49 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000833 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Stellar has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.72 or 0.00467221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00069266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00017244 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007719 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00077968 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00301044 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,463 coins and its circulating supply is 22,571,070,025 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.