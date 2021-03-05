Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.78 Million

Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to report $13.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.67 million to $13.84 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $15.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $56.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.79 million to $56.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $56.30 million, with estimates ranging from $55.30 million to $57.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

SCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stellus Capital Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, Director Dean D’angelo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCM stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.47 million, a P/E ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.30%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

