STEM CELL COIN (SCC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $48,728.00

STEM CELL COIN (CURRENCY:SCC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. STEM CELL COIN has a market capitalization of $25.00 million and approximately $48,728.00 worth of STEM CELL COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STEM CELL COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0780 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, STEM CELL COIN has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00056768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.80 or 0.00750569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00025687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00031518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00059258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00042358 BTC.

STEM CELL COIN Profile

STEM CELL COIN (CRYPTO:SCC) is a coin. STEM CELL COIN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,658,118 coins. STEM CELL COIN’s official website is www.stemcell-pj.net

According to CryptoCompare, “StockChain is a decentralized digital currency quotation and exchange platform. By leveraging blockchain technology it intends to provide users with data uploaded from other Exchange platforms on a global scale in order to keep an updated database. StockChain will allow their users to perform cross-platform concentrated trading and a reward fund will also be available. StockChain Coin is an Ethereum-based token developed by the StockChain. The SCC token can be used on the platform as a medium of exchange for either buying, rewarding or crowdfunding. Furthermore, in all of the transactions, Stockchain users will be given discounts on any service fee if it's paid with SCC. “

