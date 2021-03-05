Stephen P. Bell Sells 6,451 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Stock

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,745. Cimarex Energy Co. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $67.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XEC shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,070 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 22,992 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 11,087.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 36,145 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,841,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,089,000 after purchasing an additional 97,319 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 400.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 529,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.