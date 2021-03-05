Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 166,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Schrödinger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 617.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $72.26 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $117.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.34.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SDGR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Daniel sold 3,344 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $356,804.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,414.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 116,443 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $13,049,767.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 826,865 shares of company stock valued at $80,490,527 in the last quarter.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

