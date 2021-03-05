Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 717,903 Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 717,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,804,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.02% of Mission Produce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mission Produce Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

