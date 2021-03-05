Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Boosts Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 114,314 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned 0.31% of Ciena worth $25,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Ciena by 3.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,668 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Ciena by 24.0% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 59.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ciena by 36.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 218,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 58,258 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $61.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average of $48.20.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $757.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $111,300.00. Also, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $534,999.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,921. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.45.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.