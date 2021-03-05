Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Buys 57,192 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 407,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,192 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 2.41% of MGP Ingredients worth $19,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 137.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 238.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGPI opened at $61.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.64 and a 1-year high of $71.95.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $100.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.39 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. MGP Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $945,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,625 shares in the company, valued at $360,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence P. Dunn sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $263,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at $385,310.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,040 shares of company stock worth $1,623,458 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

