Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,457 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.22% of HealthStream worth $8,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 36,265 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 428,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after acquiring an additional 204,539 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSTM stock opened at $23.20 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $26.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.08 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

