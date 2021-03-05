Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $184.31 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $209.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.73%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.20.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total transaction of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

