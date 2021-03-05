Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,778 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.34% of Mimecast worth $12,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $355,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $96,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at $275,108.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $13,371,600. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.63, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.20.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities lowered their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

