Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,594 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $11,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Xilinx by 15.9% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,681,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $279,514,000 after buying an additional 367,609 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Xilinx by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,653 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $178,001,000 after purchasing an additional 63,815 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,652,040 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $172,209,000 after purchasing an additional 38,565 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 17.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,516,281 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $158,057,000 after acquiring an additional 228,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 4.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,351,141 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $140,813,000 after acquiring an additional 61,325 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $117.07 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $154.93. The stock has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.94.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

