Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,758 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after buying an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $234,983,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,590,000 after buying an additional 207,910 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Shopify by 64.1% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 382,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,881,000 after buying an additional 149,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 960.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 127,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,399,000 after buying an additional 115,447 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,104.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $134.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 732.13, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,277.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,098.22.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHOP. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,288.67.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

