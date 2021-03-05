Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Decreases Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929,400 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $22,106,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $12,327,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 720,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 509,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,493,000 after purchasing an additional 329,928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 59,379.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 145,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 145,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $16.79 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPWH shares. Lake Street Capital downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

