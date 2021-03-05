Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,058 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.75% of SPS Commerce worth $28,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $667,051.44. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $153,872.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,254 shares of company stock worth $7,320,034 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Benchmark increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

SPSC opened at $98.04 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $118.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.56, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

