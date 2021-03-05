Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Grows Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,087 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $21,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 962.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.45.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $281.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $334.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.56.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

