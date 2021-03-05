Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $15.49 Million Stock Holdings in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,106 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 2.17% of Echo Global Logistics worth $15,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,183,000 after purchasing an additional 456,160 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 34.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 89,374 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $1,871,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Finally, THB Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

ECHO opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $764.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.77. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $31.30.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $754.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,561.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $801,215. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECHO has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.