Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $15.53 Million Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,528 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.26% of YETI worth $15,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the first quarter worth approximately $2,135,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 4.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 9.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 10.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 181.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on YETI from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. YETI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

NYSE YETI opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $222,863.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,775.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,400,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,488,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,342 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.