Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $24.64 Million Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $24,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,287,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $859,229,000 after buying an additional 151,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,657,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,195,000 after buying an additional 42,005 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,660,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,431,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,949,000 after buying an additional 446,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,866,000 after buying an additional 167,111 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Shares of JBHT opened at $149.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.71 and a 200 day moving average of $137.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $156.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

