Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $6.89 Million Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 31.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Fastenal by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

In other news, Director Michael John Dolan purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $118,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,950 shares of company stock worth $282,412. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

