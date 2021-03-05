Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Has $7.79 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC cut its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.93 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.28.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 21,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $2,645,974.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,332,260.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total transaction of $623,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,751,269.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,702 shares of company stock worth $3,704,909 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

