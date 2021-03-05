Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Invests $7.16 Million in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 270,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.37% of Chuy’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 50,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,363,000 after acquiring an additional 112,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $46.14. The company has a market capitalization of $801.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.50 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

