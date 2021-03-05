Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,934,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102,705 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.39% of ANGI Homeservices worth $25,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth about $139,910,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,404,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the fourth quarter worth about $4,109,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 38,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 18,375 shares during the period. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,364,259.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 664,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,786,810.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 318,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,341.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,051 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,747. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

ANGI opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,525.53 and a beta of 1.88. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.99.

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

