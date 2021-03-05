Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $13,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,184,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $8,423,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $79,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

Shares of GPN opened at $195.59 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.80. The stock has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 115.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,209,992. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

