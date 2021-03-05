Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 10,151 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,151 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Maximus worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,060,000 after purchasing an additional 375,852 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $276,632,000 after purchasing an additional 42,058 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,958,000 after purchasing an additional 510,610 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,581,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,961,000 after purchasing an additional 188,264 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,583,000 after purchasing an additional 229,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Shares of MMS stock opened at $81.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average of $74.10. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $84.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

MMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $848,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $400,520.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,958.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,529 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,131 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.