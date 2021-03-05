Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 22,805 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,805 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,222 shares of company stock worth $30,629,156 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $712.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a PE ratio of 80.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $766.06 and its 200 day moving average is $744.44. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.