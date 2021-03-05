Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 37,492 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 37,492 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Teladoc Health worth $14,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total transaction of $37,129,266.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 440,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,215,786.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.39, for a total transaction of $967,211.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,206,683.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,334 shares of company stock worth $59,616,796 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $192.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of -137.05 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.93.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TDOC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.91.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

