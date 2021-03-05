Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Sells 53,349 Shares of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,002,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,349 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 2.25% of Boingo Wireless worth $12,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after buying an additional 127,641 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 107,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,057,000 after acquiring an additional 103,931 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the third quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the third quarter worth about $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

WIFI stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11. The company has a market cap of $626.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.08. Boingo Wireless, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities downgraded Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

