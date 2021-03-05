Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Takes Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 216,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,123,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.96% of Silvergate Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 169.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth about $529,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after buying an additional 110,672 shares in the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 426,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $17,059,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $26,507.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 525,419 shares of company stock worth $24,990,611.

Shares of SI stock opened at $113.83 on Friday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $187.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 108.87 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.59.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $26.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

